As slain Sacramento deputy is laid to rest, gunman's mother seeks to save her house from seizure

More Videos

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

Pause
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French 1:45

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy 2:18

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer 0:33

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 3:00

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this'

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial 1:10

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

  • Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

    Helicopters fly overhead at the memorial service for Robert French, a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy slain in a shootout on Aug. 30. The service took place at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville.

Helicopters fly overhead at the memorial service for Robert French, a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy slain in a shootout on Aug. 30. The service took place at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee
Helicopters fly overhead at the memorial service for Robert French, a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy slain in a shootout on Aug. 30. The service took place at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

As slain Sacramento deputy is laid to rest, gunman's mother seeks to save her house from seizure

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

September 07, 2017 5:59 AM

The mother of the gunman believed to have killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French last week won a delay Thursday in the government’s efforts to seize her Castro Valley home because her son skipped out on a $100,000 bond in July.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston signed an order in federal court in San Francisco approving a postponement of Friday’s scheduled hearing until Oct. 6.

The order came in response to a request from attorneys for Nichole Littlecloud, whose son, Thomas, died after a shootout with Sacramento law enforcement officials last week.

Thomas Littlecloud died Saturday following the confrontation at the Ramada Inn at Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue, and a funeral for the deputy was held Thursday.

Nichole Littlecloud declined to comment Wednesday when reached at her home, but the proposed order filed by her attorney is the first step in the family’s effort to convince the government not to take the house.

Thomas Littlecloud had been free on $100,000 bail since August 2016, when Nichole Littlecloud, who is identified in court papers as his stepmother, posted the bond with her home as security.

He was scheduled to appear at two hearings in July to accept a plea agreement in a case charging him with possession of methamphetamine and weapons and aggravated identity theft, but he failed to show for either.

“The court thereafter issued a no bail arrest warrant, and the defendant currently remains at large,” prosecutors wrote in court papers filed Aug. 10 seeking forfeiture of the home.

The motion noted that the conditions of his release stated that if he failed to appear “all cash or property posted to secure it shall be forfeited.”

“The interests of justice require forfeiture of the full bail amount here,” prosecutors wrote.

That led to Littlecloud’s friends to post messages online urging him to turn himself in rather than let the government take the family home.

But with Littlecloud’s death Saturday, it is not clear whether prosecutors will continue efforts to seize the home.

One former federal prosecutor said the suspect’s death removed the incentive for the government to pursue forfeiture.

“Technically, once he failed to appear he’s in violation of the bond and you could lose the house,” said Sacramento defense attorney William Portanova. “But when he surrenders or is captured, the incentive disappears because the purpose of the bail bond is to secure his appearance.

“So, while the law may allow it, unless the person posting the property is somehow complicit it is extremely unlikely they would take the house. Honestly, the purpose of bail bond is to provide an incentive for the bad guy to surrender, and the theory is that if mom posts her house even bad guys should have some soul sufficient to protect mom.”

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

The last prominent example of a home being seized by government forfeiture in this region came in 2000, when U.S. District Judge Edward J. Garcia ordered the seizure of a home owned by the mother-in-law of fugitive Constantine Pappadopoulos.

Pappadopoulos, a prominent Sacramento developer, was convicted along with his wife Katherine in connection with a 1992 fire that destroyed their Arden Oaks mansion.

Constantine Pappadopoulos fled to his native Greece before sentencing and is believed to still be living there. Because he is a Greek citizen, he is not subject to extradition.

His wife served seven years in prison and died in 2008. Her mother, Joyce Drakos, had pledged the house to secure the pretrial release of the couple, and federal authorities allowed her to live in it until her death in 2000.

The government subsequently seized it, but later sold it back to Drakos’ son.

More Videos

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

Pause
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French 1:45

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy 2:18

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer 0:33

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 3:00

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this'

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial 1:10

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

  • Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

    Law enforcement and other mourners gather at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville for memorial service for Robert French, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

Law enforcement and other mourners gather at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville for memorial service for Robert French, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

Pause
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French 1:45

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy 2:18

Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer 0:33

Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 3:00

Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this'

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial 1:10

'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

  • U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

    Since September 2001, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and those who currently serve communities and the nation. On September 4, 2017, the Honor Flag arrived in Sacramento. Honor Flag founder Chris Heisler and chief of staff Cynthia Cohn personally drove the flag from Texas to California. Members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department met them and had the HonorOne vehicle washed and ready for presentation. Members from the department and other local agencies formed a motorcade and escorted the flag to East Lawn Mortuary for Deputy Robert French’s family.

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Since September 2001, the U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and those who currently serve communities and the nation. On September 4, 2017, the Honor Flag arrived in Sacramento. Honor Flag founder Chris Heisler and chief of staff Cynthia Cohn personally drove the flag from Texas to California. Members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department met them and had the HonorOne vehicle washed and ready for presentation. Members from the department and other local agencies formed a motorcade and escorted the flag to East Lawn Mortuary for Deputy Robert French’s family.

Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question