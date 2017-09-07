Deandre Chaney Jr, arreted Saturday in Winnemucca, Nev., is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a hammer Sept. 1 in south Sacramento.
Deandre Chaney Jr, arreted Saturday in Winnemucca, Nev., is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a hammer Sept. 1 in south Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department AP
Deandre Chaney Jr, arreted Saturday in Winnemucca, Nev., is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a hammer Sept. 1 in south Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department AP
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

8-year-old boy dies following south Sacramento hammer attack

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

September 07, 2017 10:44 AM

An 8-year-old beaten with a hammer died Wednesday afternoon, six days after the attack that also injured his mother and 7-year-old sister, police said.

Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, who previously had a relationship with the mother, is suspected of attacking them about 6:20 a.m. Friday at a home in the 3000 block of Melinda Way in south Sacramento. He was apprehended Saturday in Winnemucca, Nev., after authorities learned he was passing through the area on an Amtrak train, and is expected to be extradited to Sacramento County.

Police are not identifying the boy who died until the coroner notifies his next of kin, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The department’s Career Criminal Apprehension team, along with their post-release community supervision team, were able to determine through their investigation that Chaney was on a train bound for Utah, police said.

The department requested the help of the Winnemucca Police Department to intercept Chaney during a stop in the town Friday afternoon. He escaped the train before police could apprehend him but was later found wrapped in a tarp in a shed, police said.

Chaney has an extensive criminal history and is well-known to local law enforcement, Matthew said.

In October 2016, he pleaded no contest to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, Sacramento Superior Court records show. He also pleaded no contest to a felony battery with serious bodily injury charge in April 2014.

The earliest case filed in his name dates back to 2011, when he pleaded no contest to an assault with a deadly weapon charge, online records show. A false impersonation charge in that case was dismissed by the court.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 0:18

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police 2:27

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police
Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question