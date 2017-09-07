First, a mother and daughter died. Then two officers were shot

Two Sacramento Police officers were wounded Thursday in a shootout with a suspect linked to a suspected double homicide in Meadowview last week.
The shooting unfolded in the same hour that hundreds of officers from around the region and the state gathered in Roseville for the memorial service for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, who was killed last week in a shootout near a Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento County. The suspect in that case, Thomas Littlecloud, also died of gunshot wounds. Sacramento Police spokesman Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said many officers who responded to the scene had come directly from French’s memorial service.
“It’s been a very difficult day. A lot of us came from (the service),” Heinlein said.
The confrontation started when a police camera scanning license plates identified an Black Chevy S10 pickup truck being sought in connection with a double homicide last week at 1466 Janrick Ave. The surveillance “hit” put the vehicle at Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue, Heinlein said. Officers in marked cars began following the vehicle at about 65th Street and Fruitridge Road while they waited for backup. After 10 minutes the suspect driver pulled over on 37th Avenue.
“At no point did the officers actually initiate a traffic stop. We were trying to get into position to make a safe approach in this vehicle,” Heinlein said. Once the vehicle stopped, officers began yelling instructions.
“Initially the suspect was compliant and threw his keys outside the vehicle,” Heinlein said. “Within moments he exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and began shooting at our officers.”
Five officers returned fire.
One of the officers was shot in his bullet proof vest, the other struck in an undisclosed location. Neither of their injuries were life threatening, and they were taken to an area hospital, Heinlein said.
Because officers where involved in Thursday’s shooting, the district attorney, internal affairs and office of public safety accountability were expected to visit the scene.
“They will be jointly investigating the case,” Heinlein said.
Heinlein released no description of the suspect. The officers were described as both male veterans of the force.
Police have released scant information about the Meadowview homicide. They have not identified the victims or the manner in which they died, other than to say the bodies of two women were found after a carbon monoxide alarm brought a fire crew to the house.
Neighbors and family on Thursday identified the victims as Erica Wallace and her daughter, Kiara LaSalle. Public records confirm that a woman named Erica Michele Wallace, 45, owns the house on Janrick Avenue.
Marcella Lucas, also a daughter of Erica Wallace, stopped by the house to get the mail on Thursday. She described her mother, who worked in the billing department at UC Davis Medical Center, as “rambunctious and fun.” Lucas said her sister was “quiet and reserved but liked to dance. She liked to listen to music.”
Kiara LaSalle was 17 and recently graduated from Kennedy High School, Lucas said. She worked in retail and volunteered at an animal shelter.
Lucas said police told her that her younger sister had been shot.
A source close to the family said that Wallace had a live-in boyfriend named Eric Dwan Arnold, whom she met about three years ago on a dating website called Blackplanet.com. She recently had decided to split with him, the source said. “I know that she wanted him to leave.”
Arnold described himself as an independent contractor who bought items from thrift stores and resold them, said the source, who didn’t want to speak publicly because the police hadn’t released information on the case.
Laura Bravo, a neighbor, said she has seen flashlights shining in the backyard and lights on in the house in the days since the bodies of Wallace and LaSalle were found.
Wallace’s gold Mercedes remained parked in the driveway Thursday, with blood spatters visible on its exterior and interior.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
