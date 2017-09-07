First, a mother and daughter died. Then two officers were shot

More Videos 2:27 Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police Pause 0:11 Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:18 Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 0:33 Watch man smash up 7-Eleven after clerk refused to sell him beer 1:46 U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:10 'Pleased' and 'disappointed': 'Pie-guy' Sean Thompson reacts to DA's decision for a new trial 3:00 Man burned on pavement: 'Nobody's supposed to live like this' 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 2:16 Here's what to do when you hear a siren 1:45 Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Suspect killed after shootout with Sacramento police Two Sacramento police officers were struck by gunfire Thursday as they tried to bring a homicide suspect into custody. Two Sacramento police officers were struck by gunfire Thursday as they tried to bring a homicide suspect into custody. Ed Fletcher efletcher@sacbee.com

Two Sacramento police officers were struck by gunfire Thursday as they tried to bring a homicide suspect into custody. Ed Fletcher efletcher@sacbee.com