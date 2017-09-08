Sacto 911

Jury convicts men in beating, robbing of UC Davis student

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

September 08, 2017 10:45 AM

A Yolo County jury convicted two Dixon men of participating in a drug-fueled crime spree that included the robbing and beating of an international UC Davis student.

Austin Cody Hughes, 21, and Demarco Marquis Rowe, 19, were found guilty Tuesday in Superior Court of robbery and battery for crimes that took place April 20. They are scheduled for sentencing Oct. 17.

Rowe, Hughes and two others met in Dixon, where they used drugs before going to Davis, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

In Davis, Rowe and Hughes found the international student riding his bike, beat him and stole his backpack and wallet, according to the release. The victim needed stitches on his face and could not see properly for more than a month.

Hughes and Rowe later drove through a Davis apartment complex, stealing items from parked cars, the district attorney’s office said. Hughes took a purse from a woman sitting in a car and when she tried to stop him, he said, “Do you want to die?” according to prosecutors.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Rowe faces up to 15 years in prison due to his prior conviction for robbery. Hughes faces approximately nine years in prison.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

