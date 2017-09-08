Gang member guilty of attempted murder in shooting that targeted juveniles

A 20-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder in a 2016 gang-related shooting that targeted three juveniles.
A Sacramento County jury on Thursday found Calvin Anthony Barron Jr. guilty of three counts of attempted murder. The jury also found that Barron committed the crimes for the benefit of the Oak Park Bloods, a criminal street gang, and that a fellow gang member discharged a firearm in committing the crime, causing great bodily injury, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
On May 12, 2016, Barron, identified by the District Attorney’s Office as an Oak Park Blood gang member, encountered three male juveniles from the Meadowview neighborhood. Barron left the neighborhood but drove back with another Oak Park Blood member. When they found the three boys, Barron slowed the vehicle while his fellow gang member fired shots at the youths, striking one of them, the news release said.
The boy was treated for two gunshot wounds and injuries to his internal organs.
The shooter has not be found, the news release said.
Barron is to be sentenced Oct. 13 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Maryanne Gilliard. He faces a maximum sentence of 65 years to life in prison.
