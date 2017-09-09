Sacto 911

Wrong-way driver dies in Interstate 5 crash that was ‘just a ball of flames’

September 09, 2017 9:55 AM

The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday morning after traveling the wrong way on Interstate 5 and crashing into a big rig, Sacramento Fire Department firefighter Daniel Underhill said.

The department was the first to arrive to the scene, which happened on the southbound lanes of the highway between J Street and Richards Boulevard, he said. An online California Highway Patrol traffic incident page shows the crash was first reported to authorities at 5:25 a.m.

“When the engine arrived, it was just a ball of flames,” Underhill said.

Officials at the scene believe the truck got onto the freeway on J Street, going northbound against the southbound traffic, Underhill said.

The driver of the big rig told emergency responders that he saw a pair of headlights coming towards him and he swerved into a different lane to avoid the driver. The two vehicles collided anyway, Underhill said.

The big rig driver was able to get out of his car after the accident, and saw flames. All lanes of traffic were closed to drivers in both directions for about 30 minutes as crews tackled the fire, Underhill said. Drivers were directed onto nearby surface streets.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead. Underhill said he did not know if the driver was a man or a woman.

The California Highway Patrol was not immediately available for comment Saturday morning.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

