Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man fleeing police died trying to swim across the American River

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

September 09, 2017 11:18 AM

A car-theft suspect fleeing Rancho Cordova police officers died Saturday morning after attempting to swim across the American River, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident started at about 7 a.m., when officers spotted a stolen car near the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road. Two men were inside.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off, leading police on a chase on westbound Highway 50 at speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

The driver exited the freeway at Howe Avenue and pulled into an access point for the American River, ending the vehicle pursuit. The passenger stayed in the car and was detained by police, while the driver ran into a nearby wooded area. Police set up a perimeter and began a search with K-9 units, a news release said.

As they searched, officers saw a man matching the driver’s description entering the cold water and struggling to swim across the river. They immediately requested a rescue boat, but he had disappeared.

A Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District helicopter crew spotted the man beneath the river’s surface. He was unconscious by the time rescuers pulled him from the water and performed life-saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the drowned man after his family has been notified. The passenger in the incident, a 38-year-old man, was released by police, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch End of Watch Fund volunteers leave gifts for deputies during Robert French memorial

Watch End of Watch Fund volunteers leave gifts for deputies during Robert French memorial 0:27

Watch End of Watch Fund volunteers leave gifts for deputies during Robert French memorial
Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'
Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded 5:44

Shootout leaves murder suspect dead, officers wounded

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question