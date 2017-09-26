Yolo County officials say they have confiscated more than $5 million worth of illegally grown marijuana in a case that has similarities to other recent suburban pot busts.
Yolo County seizes $5 million worth of marijuana

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

September 26, 2017 7:12 AM

Yolo County officials say they have confiscated more than $5 million worth of illegally grown marijuana in a case that has similarities to other recent suburban pot busts.

Sheriff’s deputies removed 2,227 plants and 41 harvested pounds of marijuana during a raid Sept. 19 on a property in the 7000 block of Highway 16, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While California voters legalized recreational marijuana use in 2016, local restrictions are in place on how many plants can be owned.

Deputies arrested Guangyang Bao, 60, of Sacramento, Jian Fang, 54, of Sacramento, Sinh Lieu, 52, of Sacramento, Bobby Lieu, 55, of Sacramento, and Paofu Chen, 34, of Queens, New York. They were booked into the Yolo County Jail.

As in the Yolo County case, recent marijuana grow busts in Elk Grove and Roseville also involved suspects with New York connections.

Earlier this month, Elk Grove police announced they had seized 2,800 plants and more than 50 pounds of marijuana. Two of the men arrested were from Elk Grove, while the other three were from the East Coast, including two from New York City. A department spokesman said it was unusual to have suspects from so far out of town involved in a marijuana growing case.

Also this month, Roseville police and a Placer County law-enforcement task force announced they had seized more than $1 million in marijuana in two homes. Three Roseville residents were arrested. Police said they intended to ship the marijuana to New York.

Sgt. Matt Davis, a spokesman for the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, said he could not comment on whether there are connections between the three cases, pending further investigation.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

