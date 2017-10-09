Teenager dies following early morning house fire in Sacramento’s Oak Park area

A 16-year-old boy has died after he was found inside a burning house in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2900 block of 42nd Street, near Broadway, about 12:45 a.m. The first crew to arrive was told that someone was trapped inside, said Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman.
Firefighters located the teenager in a back bedroom. Harvey said the boy was transported to UC Davis Medical Center under CPR and paramedics were able to restore a pulse, but the youth died Monday afternoon. His name had not been released.
The teenager was the only person injured in the fire.
Harvey said the cause of the fire, which destroyed the house, is under investigation.
