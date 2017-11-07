Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oroville Police Department at 530-538-2448.
Shooting at Oroville Walmart leaves one in critical condition

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 07, 2017 8:37 AM

A man is in critical condition and four suspects remain at large after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Oroville.

Oroville Police Department dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting shots fired at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Lt. Chris Nicodemus said. Emergency responders arrived to find a man bleeding from his torso and two spent bullet casings lying on the ground nearby.

Security footage showed the victim drove into the Walmart parking lot, spoke briefly with two women in a dark Nissan sedan without getting out of his car, then parked in the southwest corner of the lot. The Nissan, which appeared to have paper license plates and was later photographed with a dent on the passenger side door, parked next to the man’s car.

The victim then retrieved something from his trunk, at which point the Nissan trunk popped open and two men wearing hoodies – one light, one dark – jumped out with guns. They allegedly robbed the victim of what he had removed from his trunk as well as his personal effects, and shot him before fleeing the scene southbound on Feather River Boulevard.

A strong marijuana odor could be smelled coming from the victim’s vehicle, Nicodemus said, adding that police evidence points to a drug deal gone wrong. The department has yet to receive a search warrant for the victim’s car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Oroville Police Department detectives at 530-538-2448.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

