Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Surveillance video shows two people sought in synagogue vandalism

By Benjy Egel And Anthony Sorci

begel@sacbee.com

November 08, 2017 2:34 PM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released surveillance video of two people suspected to be involved in the vandalism of an Orangevale synagogue, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Posters containing offensive language were pasted to Temple Or Rishon early Saturday, said Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s spokesman. The adhesive caused paint to be ripped off the walls when the posters were removed, thus giving investigators the property damage needed to address the defacement as a hate crime.

“They were definitely anti-Semitic, racist, racial slurs denigrating the Jewish faith and the Jewish people that were left on the posters,” Hampton said.

The synagogue’s rabbi arrived for Saturday morning services to find 10 to 15 posters referencing Adolf Hitler, invoking the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer and praising the 2015 killing of nine African Americans in a Charleston, S.C., church. Whoever put up the posters had to leap over a fence to do so, Hampton said, and chose to put them up during the Jewish Sabbath.

Temple Or Rishon’s security cameras captured at least two people on the property when the posters were being put up, president Kimberly Olker said.

“This is not something to be taken lightly,” Olker said. “Our priority right now is the safety and security of our congregants at the temple.”

Sheriff’s detectives are pursuing leads and information related to the incident, the department reported Wednesday. During the course of the investigation, detectives have processed a significant amount of surveillance video, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

