At least five people, including gunman, reported killed in Tehama County shooting spree

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns went on a shooting spree Tuesday in the small Tehama County town of Rancho Tehama Reserve, killing four people and wounding at least 10 others before officers shot and killed him.
At least two boys were shot, one at a local elementary school and another when the suspect fired, seemingly at random, at a car his mother was driving, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters. Both boys are expected to survive, but the mother driving the car was critically wounded.
The shooter, whose name hasn’t been released, went on his rampage, targeting people at random, just before 8 a.m., Johnston said in a 1 p.m. news conference in the community of about 1,500 people west of Corning.
Johnston said the suspect stole a white pickup and drove it through town, shooting people at random in at least seven different locations. At one point, he crashed into a gate at the school, according to a parent who witnessed the assault. Johnston said the man fired at students inside the building, striking the boy. After leaving the school he stole another car and began firing at officers when they raced to town to confront him. They returned fire and killed him at a nearby intersection.
“It’s a very sad day for us in Tehama County,” Johnston said. “This is a very tragic event for all of us.”
Investigators recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns after they shot and killed the shooter, Johnston said. The suspect had a criminal history and may have been involved in a domestic or a neighborhood dispute the previous day.
Johnston called him a “mass murderer.”
Local school officials said no students or staff had been killed. Johnston said all the town’s parents were reunited with their children.
Stephanie Turner said she was taking her 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son to school when she saw a few cars on the side of the road.
“I thought there was a car accident,” Turner told The Sacramento Bee in a Facebook message. “I pulled into the school and heard gunshots. I told my kids to get down onto the floor. Then I saw a guy in the back of the school with a rifle. As soon as he saw us he started shooting at us, I just took off.”
Turner said the shooter’s white pickup “was rammed through the bus gate,” and “he was walking around the field inside the school yard.”
Jeanine Quist of Corning Union Elementary School District told The Bee there are “confirmed injuries” of students, but declined further comment, saying the district will issue a statement later Tuesday.
Coy Ferreira told TV station KRCR that he was dropping his daughter off at kindergarten when he heard a shot. A school employee ran out and told the children to get in the classroom. “It sounded like a firecracker went off and we all stopped and were stunned. Then, like a minute later, there were three more shots fired,” Ferreira said.
Ferreira said he ran into a classroom with 14 students. He said a series of shots came through the classroom windows, hitting one student. Ferreira said a young boy was shot in the foot and the chest. He said another student in an adjacent classroom was shot under the arm. Both students were conscious, he said.
A busload of children was transported to the office of the Rancho Tehama Association after the shootings, according The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper.
“We’re still all on lockdown here,” a woman who answered the phone at the association told The Sacramento Bee shortly before noon.
Residents throughout the community were told by authorities to remain in their homes. “I’ve tried to get out, and we’re still locked down,” said Mel McNeil, a retiree who’s lived in Rancho Tehama since 2005. “There’s only one road in and out of here.”
Five victims were taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. Three had been released by 12:15 p.m. but there was no information from the hospital on the others. Earlier, a hospital spokeswoman said three children and one adult had been taken to Enloe.
The assistant sheriff, Johnston, described “multiple, multiple” crime scenes.
Johnston said the suspect was randomly picking targets, according to KRCR, a Redding television station. The shooter may have been involved in a domestic violence dispute earlier, KRCR reported.
All remaining students have been relocated to a secure location, he said.
The Record Searchlight reported that a helicopter medical crew reported they were transporting a 6-year-old victim. The child had two gunshot wounds, the newspaper said, citing emergency scanner traffic.
A second child also was reported to have been shot in the right leg, the paper reported.
A 30-year-old man also was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, the paper reported.
Brian Flint of Corning told The Record Searchlight that his roommate had been shot and killed by a neighbor, whom he identified as “Kevin,” early Tuesday. The man then reportedly stole Flint’s truck. Flint said the neighbor frequently shot hundreds of rounds from high-capacity magazines and had threatened him and his roommate in the past.
Rocklin resident Trisa Silva’s daughter Morgan was staying in Rancho Tehama with her boyfriend Cesar Favela when they were awakened by gunfire Tuesday morning, she said. Morgan and her boyfriend drove to the elementary school, which Favela’s niece and nephew attend.
They arrived at the school to find a woman’s body lying on the ground, Silva said, and Favela’s niece and nephew having already been picked up by their mother. After a lengthy delay, they eventually returned to Favela’s house, where a locked neighborhood gate, dogs and a loaded gun offered some peace of mind, Silva said.
“My daughter is traumatized,” said Silva, who moved from Red Bluff to Rocklin last year. “I want to get up there, but I know they wouldn’t let me through the gate.”
Rancho Tehama Reserve, located 12 miles west of I-5 between Red Bluff and Corning, is a rural, wooded subdivision that boasts views of Mt. Shasta and Mt. Lassen.
The 11-square-mile community has its own airstrip. Until Tuesday, the biggest controversy to hit Rancho Tehama came four years ago, when residents of the subdivision complained to county supervisors about marijuana being grown illegally throughout the subdivision.
The county’s drug task force said it fielded hundreds of complaints about pot gardens in the area.
“There’s a lot of druggies living out here,” said McNeil, the retiree. “But there’s lots of druggies living everywhere.”
Former Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Kyle Pflager, who runs a Facebook page that monitors local emergency services, said the area around the school is secluded. It was originally meant to be a retirement community but has evolved into a haven for marijuana growers.
“It does not surprise me that it happened in Rancho Tehama,” Pflager said. “There is violence there … The whole area is just cluttered with marijuana gardens, everywhere. Pretty much when we went out there on patrol, you’d have to have two units at least. There is not much law enforcement presence out there. We don’t patrol there often.”
Pflager said the school had about 90 to 100 children.
Plfager also said the area around the school was known to the department for lawlessness.
“If you are trying to pull a car over, one out of every two cars would run,” Pflager said. “That’s the type of community out there.”
California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement about the shooting late Tuesday morning.
“Anne and I are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren,” Brown said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel. The Bee’s Anita Chabria contributed to this report.
Comments