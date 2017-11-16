Seven arrested in El Dorado County drug house raid

Seven people were arrested after El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies executed a drug-related search warrant Wednesday morning.
Multiple suspects fled the house in the 4700 block of Highway 49 in the town of El Dorado, according a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. El Dorado County Code Enforcement and a K-9 unit eventually corralled the runaways, none of whom were charged with resisting arrest.
Detectives found methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, guns and ammunition when searching the house, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two women arrested also allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville.
Those arrested and their charges:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Jonathan Bolin, 24: Maintaining a place to unlawfully sell narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Bail: $14,500.
▪ Melissa Bolin, 22: Bringing a controlled substance to jail, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Bail: $59,500.
▪ Anthony Valdez, 31: Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, probation violation. No bail.
▪ Ciera Robertson-Trussell, 23: Bringing a controlled substance to jail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Bail: $89,500.
▪ Ernest Faircloth Jr., 34: Possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $2,500.
▪ Ashley Geraci, 26: Possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Bail: $2,000.
▪ Shawna Davids, 33: Possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Bail: $7,000.
Melissa Bolin was the only eligible suspect not to post bail as of Thursday morning. All suspects lived in the town of El Dorado aside from Valdez and Robertson-Trussell, who were from Diamond Springs and Placerville, respectively.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments