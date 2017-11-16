Woodland man convicted of raping, torturing girlfriend

A Woodland man has been convicted of torture and rape in a domestic violence case following a trial that included testimony from previous victims.
A Yolo County jury on Wednesday found 26-year-old Elmer David Rodriguez guilty of torture, felony domestic violence, infliction of great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon, sodomy, rape, oral copulation, criminal threats, vandalism and dissuading a witness, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The victim was a woman he was dating, and the crimes were committed over a two-month period. They came to the attention of law enforcement authorities when the young woman was hospitalized on Feb. 18, the news release said.
West Sacramento police responded to the emergency room late that evening. The woman told them that Rodriguez had repeatedly beaten her two times that week, including Valentine’s Day. She told officers he had repeatedly stomped on her chest and legs, kicked her rib cage, beaten her with a hammer and punched her arms. The medical examination showed that she had suffered multiple rib fractures and injury to her kidney. Her body was covered with bruises, the news release said.
Police arrested Rodriguez a short time later.
The District Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez with numerous crimes committed against the woman in January and February of this year. Rodriguez had a prior conviction for domestic violence in 2013 against the same victim and a 2016 conviction for attacks on another young woman, the news release said.
Rodriguez also was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2015 for beating his friend with a glass and a skateboard, causing severe injury to the man’s ear and a facial fracture, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
During the recent trial, the jury heard evidence from Rodriguez’s prior victims as well as the victim in this case. The previous girlfriend described physical and sexual assaults against her that were similar to those reported by the current victim, according to the news release.
Rodriguez is to be sentenced Jan. 12 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge Timothy L. Fall, who presided over the trial.
