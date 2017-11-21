Man fatally shot in Oak Park area of Sacramento

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday at the corner of San Carlos Way and Eighth Avenue in the Oak Park area of Sacramento.
Police responded to 911 calls of several shots being fired about 1:15 a.m., Officer Eddie Macaulay said, to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds bleeding on the sidewalk corner.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his wounds at about 4 a.m., Macaulay said. His identity has yet to be released.
Police are seeking the shooter and investigating what led up to the man’s death.
Police said Eighth Avenue will remain closed from San Jose to San Carlos ways for several hours.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
