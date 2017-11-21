Ex-softball coach sentenced to four years in prison

Michael Martis, a former St. Francis High School softball coach who pleaded guilty to having sex with minors, has been sentenced to four years in county jail prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reported.
Martis, 58, was arrested in June 2016 after parents of a girl on his team called police to report illicit text messages between the coach and their 16-year-old daughter.
That victim told police in November 2015 that the physical encounters followed text messages with Martis during her sophomore year.
Martis was initially charged with six felonies including sexual intercourse, oral copulation and penetration using a foreign object.
In November 2016, Sacramento County prosecutors added an allegation that Martis had sex with a 15-year-old girl between 2006 and 2007 while she played on a different team that he coached.
On Sept. 22, he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with the two teenagers. He faces four years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Martis coached junior varsity and varsity softball at St. Francis from 2010 to 2014 and coached varsity softball for one season at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills in 2015.
