Passenger dies in suspected drunken driving crash on Howe Avenue

By Benjy Egel

November 24, 2017 08:02 AM

A woman died Friday morning when the car in which she was riding crashed into a light pole near California State University, Sacramento.

A small, two-door sedan traveled southbound on Howe Avenue about 12:30 a.m., said Officer Linda Matthew of the Sacramento Police Department. The car passed through Fair Oaks Boulevard before going off the roadway and hitting a light pole.

First responders declared the woman dead on the scene, while the driver was taken to an area hospital with serious head injuries. DUI tests concluded he was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, Matthew said.

Neither the driver nor the passenger’s identities have been released.

Howe Avenue remained closed for several hours but has since reopened.

