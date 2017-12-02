Elderly woman knocked down by Citrus Heights pharmacy robbers dies

More Videos 1:16 Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons Pause 0:50 Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 3:16 Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 2:49 Backpage.com team attends court hearing in Sacramento 0:53 Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 0:29 Thomas the cat who survived Tubbs Fire reunited with his best friend 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 2:00 Senators debate tax bill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, robbers critically injured an 86-year-old woman, who died Saturday, police said. Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, robbers critically injured an 86-year-old woman, who died Saturday, police said. Citrus Heights Police Department

