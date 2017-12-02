Elderly woman knocked down by Citrus Heights pharmacy robbers dies

The 86-year-old woman knocked to the ground by robbers fleeing a Citrus Heights pharmacy died Saturday.
The victim was walking into a Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Monday as the alleged robbers were fleeing. A video released by Citrus Heights police showed one of the robbers running into the woman, causing her to fall backward. The video also showed other suspects stepping over the woman as they fled.
Citrus Heights police Lt. Alex Turcotte said it would be up to the District Attorney’s Office whether the suspects – who remain at-large – would be charged with homicide.
“This is already a big priority for us and we’re pursuing just as fervently as we had been before,” he said.
The woman’s name had not been released by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office as of Saturday afternoon.
The Rite Aid Corp. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.
Police said that three males, all described as black and between age 18 to 20, had entered the store and approached the pharmacy counter. They jumped over the counter and demanded various prescription drugs. Pharmacy employees, fearing for their safety, handed over the drugs, according to a police department news release.
As one of the robbers fled the store, he ran into the woman, who was coming in the door. Police said she was knocked unconscious when she fell, and when other people initially came to her aid, she had no pulse. Officers and fire personnel began life-saving measures, including CPR, and she was taken to a hospital.
Officers searched the area for the robbers but were unable to find them.
Police reported that one of the robbers was wearing a black hooded zip-up-style sweatshirt, black gloves and black and white shoes.
Another was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the number “100” across the chest, and blue jeans.
The third had medium-length “twists” in his hair, the news release said. He was wearing a blue, black and gray camouflage hooded zip-up-style sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, and white and black shoes.
Investigators learned that the same individuals had entered and cased another pharmacy outside of Citrus Heights before the Rite Aid robbery, but left without committing a crime.
Anyone with information that would help identifying and locate the robbers is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the department’s crime tip line at 916-727-5524.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
