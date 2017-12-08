Sacto 911

Suspected drunken driver arrested after crashing into Citrus Heights house

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 09:06 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Residents in a Citrus Heights home got a rude awakening Friday morning when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the front of their house.

Richard Turner, 21, lost control of his car and drove into a single-story house at the corner of Old Auburn Road and Argo Drive about 3 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Dias of the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The crash decimated the house’s front, left debris strewn throughout a hallway and dislodged the sink and toilet from the bathroom. The front of Turner’s car also sustained moderate damage.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after being checked out at a local hospital. Neither Turner’s passenger nor the house’s sole occupant were injured.

He had not been driving recklessly before hitting the house, Dias said, and remained in Sacramento County Jail on $1,482 bail as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

