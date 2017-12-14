Two men were injured when a 1981 single-engine Cessna crashed near a private airstrip in rural Calaveras County on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
Two men were injured when a 1981 single-engine Cessna crashed near a private airstrip in rural Calaveras County on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office
Two men were injured when a 1981 single-engine Cessna crashed near a private airstrip in rural Calaveras County on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two men, 72 and 75 years old, injured in plane crash at airstrip in Calaveras County

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 06:46 PM

Two men were taken to area hospitals after a small airplane crashed Thursday afternoon near a private airstrip in rural Calaveras County.

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 10000 block of Hogan Dam Road regarding a report of a plane crash at an airstrip on private property between the communities of Valley Springs and Copperopolis.

When deputies arrived, they found that the occupants had managed to get out of the plane and were being treated by emergency crews at the scene. A witness reported seeing the plane flying low and believed it might have clipped a tree near the end of the runway, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The pilot was identified only as a 72-year-old man from Lake Camanche and his passenger as a 75-year-old man from Pine Grove. Both were transported to hospitals by air ambulance helicopter, the news release said. As of late Thursday afternoon, no information was available on the extent of their injuries..

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sheriff’s Office said it was not known whether the plane – a 1981 Cessna fixed-sing single engine aircraft – was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Sheriff’s investigators were at the crash site and working with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

    King and his handler took a walk through the high school last week to check common areas for contraband, finding none. King is a rescued 4-year-old black lab mix.

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School
Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you
Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question