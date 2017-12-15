Sacramento man sentenced for selling counterfeit DVDs of children’s movies

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for importing and selling counterfeit DVDs.
Xavier L. Johnson, 37, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. for trafficking in goods bearing counterfeit trademarks, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Johnson will also be subject to three years of supervised release following his time in prison.
From 2008 to 2011, Johnson and co-defendant Kristin M. Caldwell of Sacramento imported DVDs from China that contained counterfeit versions of children’s movies, the news release said. They advertised and sold the DVDs throughout the United States using websites on which they claimed that they had obtained limited quantities of the movies.
The DVDs bore counterfeit trademarks, including the names of the movies, the names of the movie studios and other terms that were registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to the news release.
Caldwell was sentenced by Burrell in August and ordered to spend six months on home confinement as a condition of probation.
Also charged in the case was William L. Brown of Sacramento, who pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting criminal copyright infringement, according to the news release. He is to be sentenced Jan. 19.
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
