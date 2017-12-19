Human trafficking sting nets 14 arrests, citations in El Dorado County

A weekend human trafficking investigation in El Dorado County led to 14 people’s arrests or citations and the recovery of one 17-year-old girl working as a prostitute.
The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the FBI and the county District Attorney’s Office, began combing through internet escort sites on Thursday night. In searching for younger-looking prostitutes, they found several ads in Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills and Placerville.
The 17-year-old girl was turned over to victim advocates associated with the DA’s Office, the FBI and El Dorado County Child Protective Services.
The people arrested or cited on suspicion of engaging in prostitution were:
- Derika Bynoe, 21
- Fitore Toshi, 24
- Cailyn Boyle, 25
- Brehonna VanBooven, 20
- Romula Perez, 30
- Destiny Wincentsen, 20
- Norma Waters, 30
- Crissy Phillips, 41
- Jeriann Carter, 26
- Lena Salas, 36
- Teonna Haskins, 24
Daniel Ocenar, 37, was also arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, while 22-year-old Malik Green and 27-year-old Robbie McDermott were booked for outstanding felony no-bail warrants. Boyle was also arrested in connection with an outstanding DUI warrant.
