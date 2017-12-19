Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Human trafficking sting nets 14 arrests, citations in El Dorado County

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 19, 2017 09:34 AM

A weekend human trafficking investigation in El Dorado County led to 14 people’s arrests or citations and the recovery of one 17-year-old girl working as a prostitute.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the FBI and the county District Attorney’s Office, began combing through internet escort sites on Thursday night. In searching for younger-looking prostitutes, they found several ads in Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills and Placerville.

The 17-year-old girl was turned over to victim advocates associated with the DA’s Office, the FBI and El Dorado County Child Protective Services.

The people arrested or cited on suspicion of engaging in prostitution were:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Derika Bynoe, 21
  • Fitore Toshi, 24
  • Cailyn Boyle, 25
  • Brehonna VanBooven, 20
  • Romula Perez, 30
  • Destiny Wincentsen, 20
  • Norma Waters, 30
  • Crissy Phillips, 41
  • Jeriann Carter, 26
  • Lena Salas, 36
  • Teonna Haskins, 24

Daniel Ocenar, 37, was also arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, while 22-year-old Malik Green and 27-year-old Robbie McDermott were booked for outstanding felony no-bail warrants. Boyle was also arrested in connection with an outstanding DUI warrant.

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him 1:04

Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide 1:12

Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann 7:08

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

South Land Park residents mourn four killed 1:06

South Land Park residents mourn four killed

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

  • Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

    Arien Pauls, 27, a human trafficking victim, is getting a tattoo removed that marked her as property, thanks to a new project started by United Way Fresno and Madera Counties. Pauls, who lives in Fresno, hopes the tattoo removal will help her continue to move forward.

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Arien Pauls, 27, a human trafficking victim, is getting a tattoo removed that marked her as property, thanks to a new project started by United Way Fresno and Madera Counties. Pauls, who lives in Fresno, hopes the tattoo removal will help her continue to move forward.

Fresno Bee

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 0:30

Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School

Pause
Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him 1:04

Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide 1:12

Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann 7:08

See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

South Land Park residents mourn four killed 1:06

South Land Park residents mourn four killed

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

  • Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

    Arien Pauls, 27, a human trafficking victim, is getting a tattoo removed that marked her as property, thanks to a new project started by United Way Fresno and Madera Counties. Pauls, who lives in Fresno, hopes the tattoo removal will help her continue to move forward.

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question