Man found shot in Del Paso Heights dies of injuries

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:53 AM

A man found in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights area with a gunshot wound early Saturday has died of his injuries.

Police announced Thursday that the man died Monday. He is identified on the Sacramento County Coroner’s website as 22-year-old Angelo Reyes of Sacramento.

Sacramento police were called to the 2100 block of North Avenue about 1:56 a.m. Saturday regarding reports that someone had been shot. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was transported by the Sacramento Fire Department to a local hospital, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers learned that a second gunshot victim had already been transported to an area hospital and remains in stable condition, according to the new release.

Police ask any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to call the department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Submit your question