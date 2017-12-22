12-year-old girl missing, last seen entering car in Elverta area

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department seeks assistance in finding an at-risk 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday from the Elverta area.
Lydia Ramirez was waiting outside her school with other students and a teacher in the 8900 block of Elwyn Avenue, the department reported in a Facebook post. When the teacher left, Ramirez jumped a fence and willingly entered an unknown vehicle, then left the area with an unknown subject, officials report. She was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Thursday..
Ramirez is described at 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped black, pink and yellow shirt, gray cardigan sweater, blue jeans, white and red glittery high-top tennis shoes and had a dark blue backpack with white polka dots.
According to authorities, Ramirez has long hair but the underside portion of her hair is shaved. She is known to wear glasses but it is unknown if she had them when she went missing.
Anyone who may have seen Ramirez or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
