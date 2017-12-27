Police seek man connected to Elk Grove shooting

A man wanted for a shooting in Elk Grove is believed to be armed and dangerous in the Stockton area.
William Potts has two active felony warrants out for his arrest related to a shooting investigation, according to a release by the Stockton Police Department. As the gun allegedly used in the shooting has not been recovered, Potts is considered armed and dangerous.
Potts is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, per Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. He has “Heidi’s Baby” and a red lipstick kiss tattooed on the right side of his neck.
Sacramento Superior Court records show Potts was charged with negligently discharging a firearm, assault with a firearm and corporal injury to a spouse, all felonies, on Nov. 30. He was also tagged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.
He was sentenced to five years probation after pleading no contest to an assault with a deadly weapon charge in 2013, and was previously found guilty of petty theft and reception of stolen property.
Anyone with information as to Potts’ whereabouts is asked to call Elk Grove Police Department Detective Mark Bearor at 916-478-8066, the investigations unit at 916-478-8060 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 800-AA-CRIME.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments