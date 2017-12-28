Three-alarm fire does ‘extreme’ damage to two-story business park near Mather Airport

More Videos 1:44 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 Pause 0:13 Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 0:45 The danger and expense of street racing 0:34 The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 1:00 Cars hit fences, light poles in deadly Watt Avenue street race 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 0:13 Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch crews fight three-alarm fire on Lincoln Village Drive More than 80 firefighters responded to a blaze at a business park early Thursday near Mather Airport. The 40,000-square foot, two-story building at 9719 Lincoln Village Drive was engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 1 a.m. The fire was contained by 3 a.m. More than 80 firefighters responded to a blaze at a business park early Thursday near Mather Airport. The 40,000-square foot, two-story building at 9719 Lincoln Village Drive was engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 1 a.m. The fire was contained by 3 a.m. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

