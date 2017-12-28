Three-alarm fire does ‘extreme’ damage to two-story business park near Mather Airport

More than 80 firefighters responded to a blaze at a business park early Thursday near Mather Airport.
A 40,000-square foot, two-story building at 9719 Lincoln Village Drive was engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 1 a.m., said Capt. Chris Vestal, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman. Firefighters quickly realized they wouldn’t be able to get inside the two-story building and began trying to contain it from a defensive position, he said.
“The damage is extreme. Whether or not the owner chooses to rebuild will be up to that entity,” Vestal said.
Another building connected by an overhead walkway also sustained minor exterior damage before the fire was contained about 3 a.m.
The blaze merited Metro Fire hitting a third alarm reserved for “highly complex, large-scale incident(s),” Vestal said. Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout Thursday to determine the blaze’s cause. No one was injured.
The affected building is home to Bertolino Insurance Agency, Lifetouch Preschool Portraits and Aspiranet adoption agency. Vestal said several other office suites within the wood-and-concrete building were unoccupied or under construction.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
