Duke Charlesworth, left, and Joseph Axtell.
Raid nets meth, mushrooms – and 13 guns, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says

By Benjy Egel

December 28, 2017 02:02 PM

Two armed men were arrested in the Yuba County town of Smartsville on Wednesday in connection with a slew of drug possession violations, including distribution of methamphetamine.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force seized 49 grams of meth, 27 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and digital scales from a house in the 10000 block of Peardon Road, according to a department release. They also found a substance suspected to be LSD and 13 firearms, including two AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

Duke Charlesworth, 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Joseph Axtell, 60, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Both men are Smartsville residents and are being held in Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

