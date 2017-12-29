High school coach arrested for pimping after panicked 17-year-old calls 911

The Kennedy High School boys soccer coach was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of selling underage girls for sex, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Elan Daniel Seagraves, 34, of Sacramento was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail at 6:16 a.m. Monday and is being held on $2 million bail, according to jail records. He was arraigned on Wednesday and charged with pandering, false imprisonment and human trafficking, all felonies.
At 2:52 a.m. Monday, a 17-year-old girl called 911 and said she was hiding in a backyard near the 5900 block of Clover Manor Way in south Sacramento County, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The girl said she was a victim of sexual assault, was being forced into human trafficking and that the man responsible for the actions was waiting in a nearby vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a man in a vehicle with another girl, who also was 17. Seagraves was arrested. Authorities said that during the investigation, both girls were determined to be victims of human trafficking.
Kennedy High Athletic Director Dave Parsh confirmed Friday that Seagraves had started the season as the school’s soccer coach. The school website still listed him as the men’s soccer coach Friday morning, but his name was removed by early afternoon.
The website MaxPreps.com shows that Seagraves coached the West Campus boys junior varsity soccer team in 2013 and girls junior varsity team in 2014.
Sacramento City Unified officials issued this statement Friday: “We are extremely disappointed in Mr. Seagraves’ unacceptable behavior. While he passed a background check and had no prior offenses when we hired him to coach soccer in our district, we expect more appropriate behavior from someone we trusted to work with our kids. Mr. Seagraves will no longer be allowed to work with our kids in any capacity.”
The coach, who holds a teaching credential, is listed as having had worked as a substitute teacher and instructional aide in the Sacramento City Unified School District, according to government watchdog Transparent California. He earned $2,029 a year in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Seagraves also has worked as a coach and referee in various local youth soccer leagues in the area. His Facebook page shows numerous pictures of both boys and girls teams, although it’s not clear which teams he coached.
The Sheriff’s Department also reported that Seagraves worked as a driver for both Uber and Lyft.
An Uber official confirmed that Seagraves had been a driver with the company and had passed a background check in accordance with California Law. His access to the Uber app has been removed.
Lyft officials sent this statement: “These allegations are incredibly disturbing. Our concern is with the victims, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way that we can. As soon as we were made aware of this, we immediately disabled this individual’s Lyft account.”
Seagraves had previously been arrested and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in April 2003. He was sentenced to informal probation and 48 hours in the Sheriff’s Work Project, according to Sacramento County court records.
Seagraves returns to Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 4 for a bail review on the pandering, false imprisonment and human trafficking charges. A settlement conference is scheduled for Jan. 9 before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman, court records show. He is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail.
He denied a request for an interview from a Sacramento Bee reporter Friday.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives from the Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations/Intelligence Bureau are following up on leads. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations/Intelligence Bureau at 916-874-8002. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
