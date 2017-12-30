Ryan Harris, right, with his brother Trevor Harris during a Marine boot camp graduation in 2015.
Marine fatally stabbed in San Diego identified as Elverta-area man

By Nashelly Chavez

December 30, 2017

An Elverta-area man serving as a Marine in Southern California died early Friday following a stabbing near San Diego’s Marina district, the San Diego Police Department said.

Ryan Evan Harris, 21, was identified as one of two people injured in the incident. Harris was a Marine assigned to Camp Pendleton, a United States Marine Corps base neighboring the city of Oceanside, said Officer S. Foster, a watch commander for the San Diego Police Department.

Ryan Harris, right, with his brother Trevor Harris during a Marine boot camp graduation in 2015.
Harris lived with his grandparents in Elverta before moving to the base, said his grandmother, Dianna Holt. The grandparents raised Harris, an avid sports fan.

His Facebook page says he attended American River College and Rio Linda High School. He visited the family for Christmas before returning to the base earlier this week, Holt said.

“We’ve found out he lost his life trying to do the right thing and trying to stop a fight,” she said. “This is just a tragic loss for our country.”

Police were called to 500 Island Ave. Friday morning after receiving a 911 call at around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Harris with a stab wound to his upper torso and began first aid until medics arrived.

Harris was later pronounced dead at the scene, Foster said.

The second victim, who was not identified, was also found at the scene by police and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Foster did not know if the two men knew each other.

No one was arrested as of Saturday afternoon in connection to the stabbing, Foster said.

Harris is survived by his parents, two brothers, a sister and his grandparents, Holt said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

