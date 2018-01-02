Man faced court hearing for violating a protective order when he allegedly killed his daughters

A West Sacramento man who police say killed himself and his two daughters in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Yolo County Superior Court for violating a protective order, court records show.

The father was identified in court records as Hamdy Rouin. His ex-wife, identified by friends as Amy Hunter, filed for divorce in December 2014. The divorce was finalized in December 2016, according to court records. During that two year period, the court issued at least four restraining orders in the case. In August of 2017, Rouin was arrested for violating one of those orders as well as for contempt of court, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear on those charges Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

West Sacramento police reported they found a 46-year-old man and two girls in a parked car in West Sacramento, where the mother lived, shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girls were transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The Yolo coroner Tuesday confirmed that the man was Rouin. The girls have not yet been officially identified.

A Gofundme page has also been established to support Hunter. It has raised $17,509 in less than 24 hours.

Rouin, a Tunisian immigrant, rarely went to prayer at Taribiya or Salam mosques where his family attended, said Imam A.M. Azeez of Taribiya and Metwalli Amer, founder and president of Salam. Azeez, who tried to mediate the couple’s protracted custody battle.

“I remember visibly his constant frustration that he is not understood,” Azeez said. He said Rouin portrayed his situation as, “I am the immigrant. I am the fresh-off-the boat guy. Nobody is going to listen to my story. My wife is white, so I’ve lost already.”

“I heard that many times,” Azeez said.

Rouin was deeply concerned with in the pro-democracy movements in Tunisia and Egypt. Azeez said. “He was extremely consumed with Tunisia and the revolution and its aftermath, and was always talking about Arab Spring.

His ex-wife, Amy Hunter was very involved at Salam Academy, the full-time Islamic study center that her daughters Sara, 9, and Sophia, 12, attended before it closed last May, Amer said.

“She used to be a full-time teacher there, and also worked at our bookstore for a number of years,” Amer said. “She served on Salam Academy’s education board and helped with bake sales and fundraisers.” Amer said Rouin “came looking his wife and kids, but she really kept him at a distance.”