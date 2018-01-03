More Videos

    Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday.

Rite Aid robbery suspect could face charges in shopper’s death

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

January 03, 2018 02:50 PM

The man held in the November robbery of a Citrus Heights drug store that led to the death of a shopper in her 80s, returned Wednesday to a Sacramento courtroom.

Kimani Randolph, 21, of Sacramento, faces robbery and felony battery charges, but prosecutors continue to receive evidence and anticipate filing additional charges after talking with Sacramento County Coroner's officials, said prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Casey Newton.

Randolph, who was on probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm before the incident, appeared briefly before visiting Sacramento Superior Court Judge Gary Ransom, as Newton asked for time to review evidence in the Nov. 27 robbery.

Randolph returns to court Feb. 7. He remains held at Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

The store's surveillance cameras captured footage of three men rushing into the Rite Aid store in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard, before a man, later identified as Randolph, knocked a woman backward to the ground in the store's doorway as the others stepped over her.

The woman, Marilyn Stribley, 87, died Dec. 2 of her injuries. The other two men remain at large.

Randolph, who was arraigned Dec. 28 in Sacramento, was arrested in early December in Las Vegas, said Citrus Heights police officials and extradited to Sacramento to face charges.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

