Rite Aid robbery suspect could face charges in shopper’s death

More Videos 0:35 Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run Pause 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:18 Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 1:08 Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:49 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:30 Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:12 Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department

Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department