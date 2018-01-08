Man accused of murder after woman found dead in South Land Park home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found inside a South Land Park residence.
Sacramento police announced the arrest in a news release early Monday evening, more than 24 hours after officers were called to conduct a welfare check at the home in the 1200 block of Nevis Court, off South Land Park Drive, just north of Fruitridge Road.
The names of neither the suspect nor the dead woman have been released by police. However, public records show a Mark Herbert Long, 59, residing at the home at 1245 Nevis Court. Sacramento County Jail booking records show a man by the same name was booked on suspicion of murder at 6 a.m. Monday.
Officers were called about 1:11 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check for an individual who had not been heard from in several days. When they arrived, they wee unable to make contact with residents of the home.
Based on a preliminary investigation and for the safety of residents in the surrounding area, SWAT officers were called to the scene, the news release said. They were assisted by the Crisis Negotiation Team in attempting to contact people inside the the house.
Officers eventually were able to contact a resident inside the home, who was subsequently detained. Once inside the house, officers located a woman who was dead.
Nevis Court remained blocked to traffic Monday afternoon between South Land Park Drive and Del Rio Road. The street was cordoned off with crime scene tape, and officers in patrol cars were stationed at either end of the closed section. Police said homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and members of the Sacramento County Crime Lab responded to the residence.
Sacramento County Coroner’s Office personnel arrived at the scene about 4 p.m. Monday with a gurney.
Sgt. Vance Chandler, police spokesman, said early Monday afternoon that police were withholding information about the crime to protect the integrity of the investigation.
He said the crime appeared to be an isolated incident and posed no threat to the neighborhood.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the homicide to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up toe $1,000.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
The Bee’s Jose Luis Villegas contributed to this report.
