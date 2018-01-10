Sacramento Fire Department personnel gather at the pond at Reichmuth Park, where a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.
Man’s body found in Reichmuth Park pond

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 10, 2018 09:16 AM

A husband and wife waded into the pond, called Mungers Lake, at Reichmuth Park looking to see what birds were out Wednesday morning. Instead, they found a man’s body floating about 100 feet from the shore.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the couple’s call about 9 a.m. and confirmed the victim deceased shortly thereafter.

He was partially clothed at the south end of the park, said Chris Harvey, department spokesman, and had yet to be retrieved or identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as of 9:45 a.m.

Return to sacbee.com for updates.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

