Woman arrested in January shooting death in Oak Park

The Sacramento woman suspected of gunning down a man in Oak Park last month was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge in the fatal shooting.

Julisha Octavia Douglas, 38, leaned on the bars of the courtroom's holding cell as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman read the charge and ordered her to return to court March 15.

Douglas is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail.

Douglas was arrested Saturday by Sacramento police detectives in the Jan. 14 death of 60-year-old Michael Craig, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release issued Tuesday. The arrest followed the department's release of surveillance video earlier this month showing the suspect in the shooting.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first calls to dispatchers came in at 8:51 p.m., Jan. 14, sending officers to the 3500 block of 44th Street. Officers found the man, later identified by medical examiners as Craig, wounded and unresponsive. Police and Sacramento Fire tried to revive Craig, but he died at the scene

Police provided no motive for the shooting.

Sacramento County District Attorney's prosecutors allege Douglas used a 9-mm handgun to kill Craig and are pursuing the January homicide as a potential three-strike case. Douglas was convicted in April 2000 of firing a weapon at an inhabited building or vehicle and of assault with a firearm, prosecutors alleged in the complaint read Tuesday.

































