Threatening note prompts Granite Bay High School lockdown

More Videos

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Pause
Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting 3:57

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car 0:18

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Threatening note prompts Granite Bay High School lockdown

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

February 27, 2018 02:40 PM

Sheriff's deputies cleared Granite Bay High School without incident after a threatening note prompted a lockdown of the campus Tuesday afternoon.

The handwritten note, which contained a threat to shoot up the school, was found in a student restroom, according to a Roseville Joint Union High School District news release.

Lt. Andrew Scott, Placer County sheriff's spokesman, said patrol deputies responded to the campus to investigate.

Deputies conducted a room-by-room search and students were released as the rooms were cleared, the news release said. Due to the nature of search and controlled release, the end of the school day was delayed for some students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sheriff's Office, in a Twitter post, said it will continue to work with school officials to identify the source of the threatening note.

A similar threat was found by a student Friday in a restroom stall at Adelante High School in Roseville. That message contained a plan to shoot up the school that day and warned students and staff members to evacuate, according to a letter to parents.

Adelante High school administrators called Roseville police, who locked down the school and searched the campus. That lockdown lasted just over an hour.



Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Pause
Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting 3:57

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car 0:18

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question