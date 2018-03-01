Man faces murder charge in Rite Aid heist that led to 87-year-old woman's death

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

Pause
Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department
Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man faces murder charge in Rite Aid heist that led to 87-year-old woman's death

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

March 01, 2018 12:27 PM

The man accused of bowling over an elderly shopper during the robbery of a Citrus Heights Rite Aid in November now faces a murder charge in her death.

Sacramento County District Attorney's prosecutors announced the new charge at a Thursday morning court hearing as 21-year-old Kimani Randolph stared straight ahead from his courtroom holding cell and onlookers from the gallery gasped in recognition of the case. Randolph had been held in lieu of $1 million bail in Sacramento County Main Jail since his December arrest, but Sacramento Superior Court Judge Raoul Thorbourne revoked his bail with the new murder allegation.

Randolph returns to court March 26.

The case grabbed headlines for its brazenness and for what was captured on store surveillance cameras. Marilyn Stribley was 87 years old and a regular customer at the drug store in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard. On Nov. 27 she walked into the store just as three men, including the man authorities later identified as Randolph, bolted from the building. The man prosecutors say was Randolph rammed Stribley, knocking her backward before her head struck the floor. The two other men stepped over the woman as they fled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stribley died Dec. 2 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael. Randolph, already on probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, fled the state for Nevada. Authorities picked him up in Las Vegas in early December and brought him back to Sacramento to face what were then charges of robbery and felony battery. The other men remain at large.

The Rite Aid robbery was the crew's second of the day, prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Casey Newton told Thorbourne on Thursday. Newton said the three had knocked over a Walgreen drug store before netting some $23,000 in pills from the Rite Aid.

New charges against Randolph had been anticipated for some time. Newton told a judge at a January hearing that he expected to file more allegations after talking with Sacramento County Coroner's officials. On Thursday, attorneys also received Stribley's medical records ahead of the March court date.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

Pause
Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for week of Feb. 23

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question