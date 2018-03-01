Man faces murder charge in Rite Aid heist that led to 87-year-old woman's death

The man accused of bowling over an elderly shopper during the robbery of a Citrus Heights Rite Aid in November now faces a murder charge in her death.

Sacramento County District Attorney's prosecutors announced the new charge at a Thursday morning court hearing as 21-year-old Kimani Randolph stared straight ahead from his courtroom holding cell and onlookers from the gallery gasped in recognition of the case. Randolph had been held in lieu of $1 million bail in Sacramento County Main Jail since his December arrest, but Sacramento Superior Court Judge Raoul Thorbourne revoked his bail with the new murder allegation.

Randolph returns to court March 26.

The case grabbed headlines for its brazenness and for what was captured on store surveillance cameras. Marilyn Stribley was 87 years old and a regular customer at the drug store in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard. On Nov. 27 she walked into the store just as three men, including the man authorities later identified as Randolph, bolted from the building. The man prosecutors say was Randolph rammed Stribley, knocking her backward before her head struck the floor. The two other men stepped over the woman as they fled.

Stribley died Dec. 2 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael. Randolph, already on probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, fled the state for Nevada. Authorities picked him up in Las Vegas in early December and brought him back to Sacramento to face what were then charges of robbery and felony battery. The other men remain at large.

The Rite Aid robbery was the crew's second of the day, prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Casey Newton told Thorbourne on Thursday. Newton said the three had knocked over a Walgreen drug store before netting some $23,000 in pills from the Rite Aid.

New charges against Randolph had been anticipated for some time. Newton told a judge at a January hearing that he expected to file more allegations after talking with Sacramento County Coroner's officials. On Thursday, attorneys also received Stribley's medical records ahead of the March court date.