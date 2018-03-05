Saturday night ‘sideshow’ at Stockton intersections ends with 22 arrests

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 38 Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley Pause 22 Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 45 Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video 115 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 47 Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 158 This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 75 Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 89 Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 63 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 32 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An illegal vehicle speed contest, or sideshow, that took over three Stockton intersections resulted in 22 arrests Saturday night, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post. CHP via Twitter

An illegal vehicle speed contest, or sideshow, that took over three Stockton intersections resulted in 22 arrests Saturday night, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post. CHP via Twitter