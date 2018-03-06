Detectives seek to identify victims in Sacramento child porn case

32 CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton Pause

223 Defense, prosecution lay out their cases in Bracamontes sentencing

38 Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

22 Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video

45 Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video

115 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

47 Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

158 This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

75 Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene