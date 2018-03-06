Detectives seek to identify victims in Sacramento child porn case

Sacramento County sheriff's detectives are trying to identify victims in a child pornography case following the arrest of a suspect.
Javontae Rucker, 26, of Sacramento was arrested Saturday, accused of offenses pertaining to possession of obscene images of a minor, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.
Detectives had received a tip that Rucker possessed digital files containing child pornography. During their investigation, detectives discovered accounts associated with Rucker that contained more than 1,000 files of child pornography, the news release said.
Rucker is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The investigation is continuing, and detectives are trying to identify victims and locations where the incidents might have occurred, the news release said. Anyone with information regarding Rucker and his potential involvement with minors is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-3002. Anonymous tips also may be provided via the Sheriff's Department's website.
The case is being investigated by detectives with the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
