Victoria's Secret worker pepper-sprayed, $11K worth of bras stolen, Folsom police say

A pair of would-be robbers pepper-sprayed a Victoria's Secret employee Friday while attempting to make off with thousands of dollars of lingerie, according to the Folsom Police Department.
Police were called to the store in the Palladio at Broadstone just before 8 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. An employee had confronted two women with several large bags of stolen clothing. One of the women pulled out pepper spray and attacked the employee so the two could make their escape.
The employee was not injured and was able to give the responding officers a description of the get-away car. An officer spotted the car as the two women attempted to leave the area, the post said.
The suspects were identified as Blanca Thalia Quintero, 22, of Richmond and Antanae Lastar Welch, 19, of Pittsburg. Quintero is accused of wielding the pepper spray and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest from San Mateo County for a previous theft, the post said. Welch was in possession of a $100 counterfeit bill.
The two women had managed to abscond with more than $11,000 worth of lingerie, the post said. A photo shows they had taken dozens of bras in various shades.
Ellen Garrison: (916) 321-1920, @EllenGarrison
