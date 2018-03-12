Afternoon fire damages Rancho Cordova apartments

At least two apartments were damaged in a Monday afternoon fire at a complex on La Loma Drive in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District received several calls about 2:25 p.m. reporting the fire, which started in a ground-floor apartment, said Capt. Adam Spiva, department spokesman. The fire spread to a second story apartment, and other units may have sustained smoke damage, he said.
No one was inside the apartments when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported, Spiva said.
The cause of fire has not been determined. Spiva said fire investigators were en route to the scene.
The Rancho Cordova Police Department announced about 3 p.m. that La Loma Drive, between Folsom Boulevard and Capitales Drive, is closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
