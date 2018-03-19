Photo illustration
Photo illustration Alan Cleaver Flickr
Photo illustration Alan Cleaver Flickr
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Reported stabbing prompts lockdown at Sheldon High School

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 19, 2018 03:15 PM

Sheldon High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon while law enforcement officers investigated a reported stabbing.

Xanthi Pinkerton, spokeswoman for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said the lockdown was initiated about 1:45 p.m. and remained in effect until shortly before 3 p.m. She could not immediately confirm the incident that triggered the lockdown, but said that parents had been notified.

Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Zach Hatch said a stabbing was reported. He said he was en route to the school for a briefing on the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question