Reported stabbing prompts lockdown at Sheldon High School

Sheldon High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon while law enforcement officers investigated a reported stabbing.
Xanthi Pinkerton, spokeswoman for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said the lockdown was initiated about 1:45 p.m. and remained in effect until shortly before 3 p.m. She could not immediately confirm the incident that triggered the lockdown, but said that parents had been notified.
Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Zach Hatch said a stabbing was reported. He said he was en route to the school for a briefing on the incident.
