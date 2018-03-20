Two men were arrested in Folsom on Monday night, March 20, 2018, after allegedly opening security cases and stealing high-value medications and beauty products from Wallgreens stores. They are suspected of committing a string of similar thefts at stores in Sacramento and Placer counties, possibly as part of an organized retail theft operation.
Oakland men arrested, suspected of stealing high-value meds from Walgreens in Folsom

By Cathy Locke

March 20, 2018

Two Oakland men arrested in Folsom on Monday night are suspected of committing a string of thefts from stores in Sacramento and Placer counties, possibly as part of an organized retail theft operation.

Folsom police officers, assisted by Walgreens loss prevention employees, arrested Vernon Posey, 24, and Travon Adkins, 25, on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

The two men allegedly had opened security cases and taken high-value medications and beauty products from another Walgreens in Folsom before entering a Walgreens store at Broadstone Drive and East Bidwell Street. When officers arrived, the men allegedly had just taken merchandise, and other similar items were found in their car, the news release said. The value of the stolen property was estimated at $5,000.

Officers learned that several other stores in the area had reported similar thefts.

Posey and Adkins were booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Although it is not known what the men planned to do with the items, multiple boxes of the same items often are stolen by organized retail theft groups for resale, the news release said.

