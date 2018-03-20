Grandmother recounts the night her grandson Stephan Clark was shot by Sacramento police

Footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office shows Matthew Mettler, a correctional officer, hitting a man brought in for intoxication in a holding area of the San Joaquin County Jail in August of 2017.
Andrew Holland died while in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2017, after being restrained for 46 hours. This is a look at the events that led to his death, the county's response and the inmates who have died in custody since Holland.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District knocked out a large barn fire off Carlisle Avenue in South Sacramento on Friday. The barn, an outbuilding and former residence, was largely destroyed in the blaze.
West Sacramento police are trying to identify a suspected car burglar who is accused of firing a shot into a home early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred about 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Limewood Road.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018, a car careened out of the US Bank parking garage, went across 7th Street and crashed into the 7th and Capitol light-rail station. One person was injured.The crash closed 7th Street.
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on J and 5th streets. It appeared the victim sustained moderate to severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle sustained significant windshield and hood damage.