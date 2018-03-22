WARNING: Graphic content. This is the view from camera 2 of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard. The shooting occurs after the 8-minute mark. Sacramento Police Department
WARNING: Graphic content. This is the view from camera 2 of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard. The shooting occurs after the 8-minute mark. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Protests planned as NAACP meets with police chief over Stephon Clark shooting

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 22, 2018 10:27 AM

Local NAACP chapter president Betty Williams will meet with Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn on Thursday amidst rising tensions stemming from the shooting of Stephon Clark on Sunday, video of which was released Wednesday afternoon.

The NAACP released a statement Wednesday condemning the police's role in the 22-year-old's death Sunday, when two officers fired a combined 20 shots at Clark shortly before 9:30 p.m. in his grandparents' backyard. They believed Clark had a gun, though a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputy in a helicopter had previously described him breaking into nearby property with a "tool bar." A rose gold iPhone was the only item found near Clark's body.

"While we respect the role of (SPD) in our community ... these shooting(s) have angered, frustrated and frighten(ed) people in our community," the statement said. "We are also frustrated with the justice system which fails to indict such killings. We are a community experiencing post-traumatic stress and as such the community and police relations(hip) remains one of mistrust."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sacramento Area Congregations Together said it is planning a 3 p.m. protest Thursday at City Hall. A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at 29th Street and Meadowview Road, near where Clark was shot.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said Wednesday he has been in contact with Clark's family and plans on traveling to Sacramento sometime in the next week.

A GoFundMe page established to benefit Clark's family had raised more than $31,000 as of Thursday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department has released helicopter footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. Sacramento Police Department

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question