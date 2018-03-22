Protests planned as NAACP meets with police chief over Stephon Clark shooting

Local NAACP chapter president Betty Williams will meet with Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn on Thursday amidst rising tensions stemming from the shooting of Stephon Clark on Sunday, video of which was released Wednesday afternoon.

The NAACP released a statement Wednesday condemning the police's role in the 22-year-old's death Sunday, when two officers fired a combined 20 shots at Clark shortly before 9:30 p.m. in his grandparents' backyard. They believed Clark had a gun, though a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputy in a helicopter had previously described him breaking into nearby property with a "tool bar." A rose gold iPhone was the only item found near Clark's body.

"While we respect the role of (SPD) in our community ... these shooting(s) have angered, frustrated and frighten(ed) people in our community," the statement said. "We are also frustrated with the justice system which fails to indict such killings. We are a community experiencing post-traumatic stress and as such the community and police relations(hip) remains one of mistrust."

Sacramento Area Congregations Together said it is planning a 3 p.m. protest Thursday at City Hall. A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at 29th Street and Meadowview Road, near where Clark was shot.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said Wednesday he has been in contact with Clark's family and plans on traveling to Sacramento sometime in the next week.

A GoFundMe page established to benefit Clark's family had raised more than $31,000 as of Thursday morning.

