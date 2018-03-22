Family of south Sacramento man killed by police hires Trayvon Martin's family's lawyer

Thursday morning in Sacramento brought chaos and questions for the family of Stephon Clark and the Meadowview community where the young man was shot by police on Sunday night.

National media arrived in the south Sacramento neighborhood to speak with Clark's fiancee, Salena Manni, and his brother Stevante inside a neighborhood church whose pastor, Les Simmons, has been an outspoken advocate for police reforms.





Back to back, cameras lined up to hear their response to the release of audios and videos detailing how a 911 call about broken windows on vehicles led to a frenetic chase in which Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies tracked a man from a helicopter. Sacramento Police Department officers then confronted Clark in the driveway of his grandparent's home in a 10 second encounter that ended in a hail of 20 bullets..





When officers approached him after he lay on the ground for about five minutes, they discovered that he had only a cell phone, not a gun as officers appeared to think.

WARNING: Graphic content. This is the view from camera 2 of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by Sacramento police in his grandparents' backyard. The shooting occurs after the 8-minute mark. Sacramento Police Department

Both Clark and Manni said their initial thought was disbelief when they heard Stephon had been killed.





"My reaction was, 'It's not real," said Clark.





Stevante Clark also said the family has hired famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. Crump represented the families of both Trayvon Martin after he was shot by George Zimmerman in Florida and Michael Brown after he was shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri.



