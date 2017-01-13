Protest shuts down event at UC Davis featuring two controversial figures

UC Davis grad student Arash Razavi, who came to see Milo Yiannopooulos speak, is confronted by protestors who came to condemn the guest speakers outside of the Sciences Lecture Hall at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
UC Davis grad student Arash Razavi, who came to see Milo Yiannopooulos speak, is confronted by protestors who came to condemn the guest speakers outside of the Sciences Lecture Hall at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
A protestor is dragged out of the Sciences Lecture Hall by UC Police at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
A protestor is dragged out of the Sciences Lecture Hall by UC Police at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
A protestor is dragged out of the Sciences Lecture Hall by UC Police at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Former pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli shouts to protestors who forced the cancellation of a lecture scheduled to take place along side Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos at Sciences Lecture Hall at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Shkreli was the former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and was notorious for raising the price of the drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent in 2015.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
A protestor is dragged out of the Sciences Lecture Hall by UC Police at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis, Calif. Students and protestors gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopooulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com