Sacramento school chief says he will leave at end of year

Jose Banda, hired 30 months ago as Superintendent of the Sacramento Unified School District, announced Thursday night during a trustee meeting that he will leave the district at the end of the school year.
Jay Hansen, president of the district’s trustees, said Banda’s announcement came at the start of the public session during Thursday night’s regular board meeting.
Hansen said the district will begin an immediate search for a replacement.
Banda was hired in mid-2014 from Seattle Public Schools.
Hansen said a press conference is set for Friday morning at the district’s offices in the Serna Center in South Sacramento.
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
Comments