Alleged distribution of semen-contaminated flutes to school children spurs investigation

Multiple Southern California school districts, the state’s Department of Justice and federal officials are investigating a musical performer suspected of distributing flutes contaminated with bodily fluids – said by a school district official to be semen – to elementary school children.
The Fullerton, Saugus, Fountain Valley, Newport-Mesa Unified and Capistrano Unified school districts sent messages to parents alerting them that a performer associated with a nonprofit called Flutes Across the World distributed the instruments, the Orange Country Register reported Saturday.
“The performer distributes a flute-like musical instrument made of PVC pipe or bamboo to students during a music lesson, and the allegation is that he contaminated some of these instruments with semen,” Saugus district Superintendent Joan Lucid said in an email to parents Saturday.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
The incident was reported in June by Fountain Valley’s superintendent and involved fourth- through sixth-grade students during the 2016-17 school year. The flutes were made of plastic pipe and wine corks, some of them colorfully decorated.
The Fullerton Police Department is aware of the situation, but the California Department of Justice is handling the investigation, according to the Register.
“As part of the investigation, we are working with local law enforcement and school districts to collect instruments, for the California Department of Justice to process,” representatives for the state attorney general office said Friday.
An earlier report in the Register on Friday indicated that the Fountain Valley Police Department was collecting the flutes at its station.
“We are still working to determine which specific schools,” Capistrano district spokesperson Ryan Burris told the Register in an email.
A report by NBC4 in Los Angeles referred to the suspect as a teacher, and, attributing an unnamed source, said the teacher was arrested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
