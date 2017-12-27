Elk Grove district investigates students after racist Snapchat video goes viral

The Elk Grove Unified School District has opened an investigation after a student recorded and distributed a video of herself disparaging African Americans.

The student’s Snapchat video was reposted to Twitter by user @0fficialkhi, whose Dec. 24 tweet containing her remarks had been viewed 2.6 million times as of Wednesday afternoon. The video, which contains profanity, can be found here.

In the video, the student can be heard saying things such as “black people are trash, they need to die,” and “when the police were killing all those black people, I was so happy,” while another girl looks on.

School district spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton confirmed both girls attend district schools and said the district has been in contact with their families during its in-progress investigation.

“Hate speech is not tolerated on any of our campuses and this type of behavior is not what we expect from our students,” Pinkerton wrote in an email.

EGUSD winter break began Dec. 15 and extends through Jan. 3.