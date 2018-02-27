Oroville teen arrested after allegedly threatening to kill teacher

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to kill a teacher at an Oroville-area high school.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office was contacted Tuesday by an official at Prospect High School, a continuation high school, who reported that the youth had made threats to kill a teacher, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
A sheriff's school resource officer notified the Oroville Unified High School District of the threat and asked that school officials notify the deputy if the student was seen on campus.
The deputy received information that the student was staying at a family member's home in the Oroville area. The deputy contacted the student at the residence and arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats, the news release said,.
The student was booked into juvenile hall. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
